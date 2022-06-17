Summer of support for Staffordshire businesses

It is the final call for businesses looking to develop innovative solutions in the logistics, delivery, transport or mobility market to access 12 months of support, valued at £44,000.

The university is using its expertise in artificial intelligence, the internet of things, big data, cloud computing, manufacturing, engineering, electronics and creative design to offer tailored support to up to 45 eligible small and medium-sized enterprises.

The programme, delivered through the university’s Innovation Enterprise Zone, includes access to a placement student or graduate intern and is designed to support innovations in intelligent mobility, including the development of new products, services and processes.

Staffordshire-based businesses are invited to discover more at the Business Innovation Surgery on June 29, where the free support will be explained and attendees will receive one-to-one consultations with innovation experts and academics to get guidance on the next steps. Attendees will hear from businesses who are currently benefitting from the scheme, how they have found the process, and what impact they expect the project to have on their business.

Staffordshire University is also offering free training course for local businesses, running throughout the summer and part funded by the European Social Fund,.

Staffordshire businesses with up to 250 employees can access short courses and masterclasses, including: boosting business profits through client acquisition, customer service in a digital world, data analytics, digital entrepreneurship, digital marketing, driving an innovative culture through intrapreneurship, human resources employment law and legislation, how to start up your own business, introduction to project management, social media marketing strategy and web-based computing.

Head of employer partnerships and enterprise, Marek Hornak, said: “Intelligent mobility is an exciting market and our SCMIA programme can add significant value to Staffordshire SMEs looking to develop new innovative products or services. Businesses will not only get support from a dedicated intern, academic and technician, but they will also have access to cutting-edge facilities in our Innovation Enterprise Zone.

“I’d also encourage local businesses to make the most of our free CPD opportunities. With our professional training and development courses, you can upgrade the skills of your workforce to develop new areas of expertise and improve efficiency, morale, and retention. This benefits both the employer and employee but will ultimately have a positive impact on the regional economy in Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire.”