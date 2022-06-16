Tourism conference in Wolvehampton

The Business School is hosting the Tourism Management Institute’s first in-person Hot Topic Convention for two years at the recently opened School of Architecture and Built Environment–a former brewery which has become an important brownfield regeneration site.

TMI is the professional organisation for anyone working in tourism destination management, supporting destination management professionals throughout their career – from students to established senior practitioners.

The hybrid rvent will be held on Tuesday, June 28 with discussions around the future landscape for destinations in a post-pandemic world and will feature key industry speakers who will be looking at transformation, innovation and digitisation. Tickets are available for the event which will also be streamed online.

Speakers include Amanda Lumley, TMI president; Clare Bushby, managing director of Clockwork Marketing; Kurt Janson, director at Tourism Alliance; Richard Veal, managing director of Simpleviewl Shaon Talukder of Geotourist and Tanuvi Ethunandan, chief executive and co-founder of Data Duopoly.

Alison Maton, programme leader for the university’s undergraduate tourism courses, said: “It’s fantastic that the TMI have chosen one of our flagship new buildings to showcase the future of tourism at one of their important annual events.

“Without a doubt the tourism industry has faced major challenges over the past two years but is now emerging into a strong future where there will be a need for a diverse, talented, skilled workforce to keep up with demand.

“This event provides our students and our academics with an ideal opportunity to interact and engage with key industry leaders and build their professional network which will undoubtedly help with their degree studies and showcase the plethora of careers available to them once they graduate.”