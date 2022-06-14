Advanced manufacturing technologies highlighted at briefing

Johnathan Dudley

The event will take place at The School of Engineering at the University of Birmingham on Wednesday, June 29.

The briefing includes Crowe along with the Advanced Manufacturing Technologies to Create, Activate and Automate programme (AMTECAA), Gauge and Tool Makers Association and Confederation of British Metalforming.

Johnathan Dudley, head of manufacturing at Crowe, said: “If you are looking to explore how advanced manufacturing technologies can help you be more productive, or provide a competitive edge, then this is the perfect opportunity to see what fully funded support you can access through AMTECAA.”

The event includes sector updates from Crowe, CBM and GMTA, as well as an introduction to the AMTECAA programme, followed by the opportunity to visit state-of-the-art laboratories.

Mr Dudley said: “During the tour, delegates will be able to see how they can create new products with additive, subtractive and hybrid engineering.

“Demonstrations will include how they can activate surfaces with laser and plasma processes and how to increase the automation of processes with robotics.”

The free event is open to businesses with fewer than 250 employees, and a turnover of less than 50 million euros, located within Greater Birmingham and Solihull, the Black Country, Coventry and Warwickshire and Stoke and Staffordshire.