Meet the buyers event in West Bromwich

Published:

Public sector buyers are coming to West Bromwich to meet and get to know local businesses.

A Meet the Buyer networking event is being organised by Klick Business Solutions and takes place at the Hawthorns on Black Country Day – Thursday, July 14.

Walsall, Sandwell, Wolverhampton, Dudley and Birmingham councils are attending along with the Black Country, Sandwell and West Birmingham and Dudley NHS Trusts, Network Rail, HS2, the University of Wolverhampton and facilities management company Mitie.

The event, which runs from 10am to 3pm, also includess workshops, training and presentations

It is free to attend, but attendees need to email Andrea Childs at Klick Business Solutions as soon as possible to express an interest in attending, and to be sent a questionnaire to complete. Tickets are limited, and restricted to one person per business. Midlands companies will be given priority.

