Networking day at the races

The Black Country Chamber of Commerce is to hold a race day

The day of networking and racing at Wolverhampton Racecourse is planned for Tuesday, July 5.

Businesses have the opportunity to sponsor one of the seven races.

Chamber president, Sarah Moorhouse said, “This event is not to be missed and we’d encourage businesses across the Black Country to join us for what promises to be an exciting day of racing.

“Whether it’s a delayed Christmas party or an overdue summer celebration after the last two years of Covid, we are guaranteed to have a fabulous day of horse racing, hospitality and business networking.”