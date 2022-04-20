Notification Settings

Networking day at the races

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

The Black Country Chamber of Commerce is holding its first race day this summer.

The day of networking and racing at Wolverhampton Racecourse is planned for Tuesday, July 5.

Businesses have the opportunity to sponsor one of the seven races.

Chamber president, Sarah Moorhouse said, “This event is not to be missed and we’d encourage businesses across the Black Country to join us for what promises to be an exciting day of racing.

“Whether it’s a delayed Christmas party or an overdue summer celebration after the last two years of Covid, we are guaranteed to have a fabulous day of horse racing, hospitality and business networking.”

For details on how to book tables of 10, or to enquire about a sponsored race table with the opportunity to appear across race day screens, international media and present to the winning jockey on the day, contact Calum Nisbet on 07810 377793 or email CalumNisbet@blackcountrychamber.co.uk

