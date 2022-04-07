GBSLEP calls on Cannock businesses to apply for energy efficiency grants

Small and medium-sized businesses can apply for GBSLEP’s energy saving and business efficiency grant.

This scheme is designed for business owners to understand how they can run their business more efficiently and save energy.

Up to £4,000 is available per grant to help businesses with funding expert advice or consultancy support to pivot their business strategy, innovate product development and improve the energy efficiency of operations

A free workshop has been organised for businesses to learn more about the grant on April 26. Find outmore at gbslepgrowthhub.co.uk/events

The grant scheme is part of GBSLEP’s wider £1.2 million Clean Growth Programme. It was launched last year to highlight how businesses can maximise on opportunities within the growing clean growth sector whilst also encouraging more sustainable business practices.

In addition to the grants, GBSLEPs dedicated Sustainability Hub is providing free guidance and advice to SMEs. The hub’s dedicated team is working with businesses on a range of measures from energy efficiency initiatives to unlocking ways to go greener. This targeted support builds on national Government energy efficiency programmes that can be accessed at gbslepgrowthhub.co.uk/sustainability-hub

Anita Bhalla, interim GBSLEP chairman, said: “With soaring energy costs, the ongoing Russia/ Ukraine crisis and Covid’s ongoing impact on our workforce, 2022 is yet another challenging year for our businesses. Like we did in 2020 at the start of the pandemic, GBSLEP is bolstering its business support offering and reaching out to help our local businesses.

“Schemes like the Energy Saving and Business Efficiency Grant have been developed with our partners, utilising local insight and need. GBSLEP’s unique partnership of businesses, education institutions and local government is committed to driving inclusive economic growth. This latest support is critical strengthening the resilience of businesses in the coming weeks and months.”

To date, GBSLEP has already helped many businesses adapt their operations during Covid-19 through its Pivot and Prosper programme and most recently the WM Low Carbon and Circular Economy Fund.

Derek Bond of the Confederation of British Metalforming said: “The CBM were delighted to receive grant funding from GBSLEP to support two local member companies conduct an initial feasibility study into recovering waste process heat.

“The funding has helped both a forging and heat-treatment facility understand an innovative solution and benefits in recovering waste heat from furnaces to both reduce their energy consumption and carbon footprint.”