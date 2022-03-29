Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Business school to host information session on flagship programme for SMEs

Business EventsPublished:

Aston University is set to host an information session on the Government’s flagship Help to Grow: Management programme, launched by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak at Aston Business School in August 2021.

The 12-week management training programme is 90 per cent funded by the Government and participants can complete it alongside full-time work, giving 30,000 SMEs access to world-class business expertise on everything from financial management to marketing.

The information session, in collaboration with NatWest Group, will be delivered face-to-face at Aston Business School on April 4 from 9.30am to 11am. Businesses will be able to find out how to boost performance, productivity and growth as well as ask questions about the course.

Laura Barratt, managing director of The Malted Waffle Company and previous participant of the programme, will share her experience of taking part and the benefit it has had on her company.

Kate Angel, head of business support operations at Aston Centre for Growth, said: “The information session will provide a great opportunity for business leaders to hear about the value of the course from past participants, network with fellow company leaders and find out how Help to Grow: Management can help drive growth in their organisation.”

This event is free and open to all, not just NatWest customers.

Business Events

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News