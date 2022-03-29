Business school to host information session on flagship programme for SMEs

The 12-week management training programme is 90 per cent funded by the Government and participants can complete it alongside full-time work, giving 30,000 SMEs access to world-class business expertise on everything from financial management to marketing.

The information session, in collaboration with NatWest Group, will be delivered face-to-face at Aston Business School on April 4 from 9.30am to 11am. Businesses will be able to find out how to boost performance, productivity and growth as well as ask questions about the course.

Laura Barratt, managing director of The Malted Waffle Company and previous participant of the programme, will share her experience of taking part and the benefit it has had on her company.

Kate Angel, head of business support operations at Aston Centre for Growth, said: “The information session will provide a great opportunity for business leaders to hear about the value of the course from past participants, network with fellow company leaders and find out how Help to Grow: Management can help drive growth in their organisation.”