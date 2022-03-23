Construction of the facility started at the end of 2021 and is being managed by engineering, procurement and construction contractor ACCIONA on behalf of enfinium. When operational, the facility will divert 395,000 tonnes of non-recyclable household and business waste from landfill or export overseas. Instead, it will use this residual waste to generate 44 megawatts of renewable baseload energy per annum, equivalent to the needs of more than 95,000 UK homes.

The meet the buyer event is being organised by enfinium and ACCIONA for businesses working across the West Midlands who believe they may have goods or services that will be relevant to the construction or operation of enfinium Kelvin.

The drop-in style event on April 21 will offer delegates the opportunity to meet individually with representatives of the host companies to discuss their skills and experience, while also finding out more about the project’s intended approach to procurement over the coming years. The day will be split into three separate sessions: 8am to 10.30am, construction and civil engineering; 11am to 3pm, ancillary and site support services and 4pm to 5.30pm, construction and civil engineering.

Mike Maudsley, chief executive at enfinium, said: “Major infrastructure projects are uniquely placed to create significant numbers of jobs and great supply chain opportunities for local businesses. We’re absolutely committed to ensuring businesses operating locally to our enfinium Kelvin project can put themselves in the best position to compete for the significant opportunities we’ll be creating in the coming years. I would encourage any business that thinks it can contribute goods or services to go online and register their interest for this event.”

Reyes Pardo Rodriguez, Head of Procurement at ACCIONA, said “The construction of enfinium Kelvin is still in its early stages but we’ve already started to recruit and build a supply chain that draws from West Bromwich and the region more generally. It is clear there are a lot of businesses here that have great experience to offer our project. We’re looking forward to meeting them and explaining how they can get involved.”

Jessica Lewis, assistant director of external engagement at Sandwell College, said “We are delighted to be able to host such a fantastic event and look forward to welcoming businesses across the region to our vocational campus in the heart of West Bromwich. Working with businesses, large and small, is extremely important to us. We are experts in recruiting apprentices across the region and provide a free recruitment service. Sandwell College has excellent links to industry, and our learners benefit from industry experts linked to each of our specialist areas through employer boards.”

The event will take place at Sandwell College’s Spon Lane campus. Places are limited and businesses wishing to attend should visit enfinium.co.uk/kelvin before 12 noon on April 4 to register their interest.