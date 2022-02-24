Notification Settings

Chamber's spring statement event

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

The Black Country Chamber of Commerce is holding a lunch event to tie in with the Chancellor of the Exchequer's spring statement.

It is being held with accountancy firm Crowe and will take place at Crowe's offices at Black Country House, Rounds Green Road, Oldbury, on March 23 from 12 noon to 2.30pm.

The event is free for chamber members and will involved Rishi Sunak's economic and fiscal forecast being viewed live

There will be a question-and-answer panel session from 1.30pm with Crowe and chamber representatives.

Bookings will close at 3pm on March 22. Places can be booked at blackcountrychamber.co.uk/events/23032022/ask-the-expert-spring-2022-forecast

