Free event on medical technology

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

Wolverhampton University and the University of Birmingham have teamed up to run a free event to help firms looking to access the medical technology market.

The Medtec and Tech Innovation event is being held on March 1 from 9am to 2.30pm in FabLab at The Science Centte, Univerity of Wolverhampton Science Park, Coxwell Avenue.

There will be advice on starting and growing a business, developing a new product or process and grant support.

Businesses can find out about support that is available from skilled academic teams.

There will also be intellectual property advice and guidance from Barker Brettell and a tour of the FabLab.

To register visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/medtec-tech-innovation-tickets-250024519067

Business Events
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

