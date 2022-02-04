Free event on medical technology

The Medtec and Tech Innovation event is being held on March 1 from 9am to 2.30pm in FabLab at The Science Centte, Univerity of Wolverhampton Science Park, Coxwell Avenue.

There will be advice on starting and growing a business, developing a new product or process and grant support.

Businesses can find out about support that is available from skilled academic teams.

There will also be intellectual property advice and guidance from Barker Brettell and a tour of the FabLab.