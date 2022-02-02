Race equality subject for lunch

Fortel Group, which has its head office at Diversity Drive, Walsall, is marking Race Equality Week.

The webinar on Tuesday, February 8 will discuss the importance of having open conversations about racial equality within the construction industry.

The event, which takes place between 12.30pm and 1.30pm, will also look at the Black Lives Matter movement, terminology surrounding minority races and diversity in the workplace.

Industry leaders in the field, who will be speaking at the event, will include Sharon Slinger, director of Constructing Rainbows; Amar Sandhawalia, group chief operating officer of Fortel Group; Amos Simbo, managing director at BPIC Network; Priya Aggarwal-Shah, founding director of BAME in Property and Poonam Parmar, planning manager and co-chairman at Mace’s Ethnic Diversity Inclusion Network.

Fortel launched its Lunch & Learn series last year, and the talks are designed to cover big topics and provide insight into the construction industry.

Sharon Slinger, who will be chairing the event, said: “It’s really important that we have these discussions about topics that are sometimes quite difficult, therefore ensuring awareness in the construction industry about the issues, and showcasing the actions that we can take to address them.

“I’m really looking forward to hearing from some of the leading players within our industry about Race Equality and so I hope we get lots of people signing up from across the UK to find out more about it."

Amar Sandhawalia added: “The Lunch & Learn series really are quite groundbreaking within the construction industry. We have a full schedule of events taking place this year tackling some of the biggest matters. To be able to start this series with Race Equality Week shows that we need these subjects to be covered and will be a taster for the ones to come.”