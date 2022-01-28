Midlands Connect conference date

It is being held on April 4 from 10am to 3.30pm at The Exchange, Centenary Square.

The conference, which is free to attend, will discussing how to accelerate economic recovery from the pandemic and how to encourage people in the region to return to public transport.

It will also look at the infrastructure investment needed to deliver greener, more efficient transport solutions.

There will also be a briefing on Midlands Connect's transport strategy.