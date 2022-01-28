Notification Settings

Midlands Connect conference date

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

Midlands Connect is holding its annual conference in Birmingham.

It is being held on April 4 from 10am to 3.30pm at The Exchange, Centenary Square.

The conference, which is free to attend, will discussing how to accelerate economic recovery from the pandemic and how to encourage people in the region to return to public transport.

It will also look at the infrastructure investment needed to deliver greener, more efficient transport solutions.

There will also be a briefing on Midlands Connect's transport strategy.

To register to attend visit eventbrite.com/e/midlands-connects-annual-conference-tickets-238211907227

Business Events
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

