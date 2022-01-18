Notification Settings

Businesses needed for Black Country careers event

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

The Inspiring the Black Country career and skills event is taking place at Wolverhampton Racecourse this summer.

It will run on June 29 from 9am to 5.30pm and is being jointly organised by Black Country Skills Factory and the Black Country Chamber of Commerce.

The interactive careers event aims to inspire and inform young people and showcase businesses that are based in and producing things in the Black Country.

Employers are being invite to exhibit at the event and run hands on activities to give an insight into the world of work

There will be creative, technical and practical zones.

The first part of the event will be aimed at years 9, 10 and 12 and the event will run beyond the school day for 16 to 24-year-olds who maybe unemployed or seeking something different.

Each school taking part will have a two hour time slot to explore activities in all zones.

Businesses wishing to take part can e-mail worldofwork@blackcountryconsortium.co.uk and need to complete an online form by May 9.

