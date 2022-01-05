It will be an opportunity to find out about sub-contracting.
The Black Country Chamber of Commerce is running an online event to connect businesses with organisations that have won contracts for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
It will be an opportunity to find out about sub-contracting.
The hour-long free supplier event on Monday, January 10, from 2pm is open to both chamber members and non-members.
Businesses can register to take part at blackcountrychamber.co.uk/events