AGM for county chambers

Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce is holding its AGM on Wednesday, November 24 at 9am.
The meeting, which is free for members to attend, is at the Double Tree by Hilton, Stoke-on-Trent.
The president Matt Hubbard will provide an overview of the last year and future plans for 2022 and beyond.
A chamber council meeting follows the AGM.