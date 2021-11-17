Festive networking event

By John Corser

Black Country Women in Leadership is holding a free festive networking event in Wolverhampton.

It is taking place in the Grand Theatre on December 9 from 11am to 1pm.

Chairman and new Black Country Chamber of Commerce president Sarah Moorhouse, a director at BCRS Business Loans, will will be talking about her aims and objectives for her two-year presidency and her ambitions to support businesswomen and female leaders.

Black Country Women in Leadership was established in May 2019 in order to support and celebrate women in senior leadership roles and to help inspire the next generation.

To register to attend visit blackcountrychamber.co.uk/events/09122021/women-in-leadership-festive-networking/

