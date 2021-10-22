Stands still available for expo

Let’s Do Business Expo takes place at Uttoxeter Racecourse on November 11 following a two-year break due to the pandemic.

Business from across the region have signed up to exhibit and delegates can attend for free by registering via the website letsdobusinessexpo.co.uk where businesses can also find out about exhibiting.

Organised by Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce, the Expo is a showcase for the very best local companies to come together and promote their products and services to decision makers across the region.

It will give hundreds of business people one of their first and biggest opportunities to network post pandemic, enjoying face-to-face conversations with new and existing contacts after 18 months of virtual meetings.

In addition to more than 100 exhibitor stands to visit, there will be a broad range of business support available with organisations such as the Department of International Trade and the Stoke on Trent and Staffordshire Growth Hub available to share knowledge and signpost opportunities for future growth.

Inspirational speaker and best-selling author Chris Thrall will be talking about his career and business growth seminars will be taking place in the Staffordshire Stand during the day.

Chris Plant, divisional director at Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce, said: “I am so delighted to be able to offer local businesses the chance to attend Let’s Do Business again, after such a traumatic year.

“Businesses have fought hard to survive the pandemic, and now is the time to be proactive in a safe environment and seek new connections and opportunities to allow businesses of Staffordshire to flourish once again.

“We believe the event will offer a much-needed range of support and practical tools for both exhibitors and delegates, as we all try to return back to normal and push our businesses forward. We’ve got two years’ worth of business to catch up on!