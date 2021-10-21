Free investment workshop for West Midlands firms

Venture capital firm, Midven, part of the Future Planet Capital Group, is teaming up with a range of experts to equip companies with everything they need to raise investment.

The sessions will take place on November 17 and 22 in the Denise Coates Building, Keele University, in partnership with Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Growth Hub and a range of industry professionals.

Across the two days, attendees will have access to a wealth of knowledge from experts in their fields, across the investment, legal, accountancy, and marketing sectors. As well as picking up a host of practical tips, companies will also be able to practice their pitching in front of a panel of venture capitalists at the end of the second day.

Giovanni Finocchio, investment director at Midven, said, “For entrepreneurs to have this opportunity to hear from and engage with a cohort of investment professionals is invaluable. Often the first-time business owners get to do so, is when they are pitching to investors, and this can be too late. Therefore, to take part in such an event and gain insight and knowledge into the investment world is invaluable to all entrepreneurs considering investment.”

The workshop will include presentations on venture capital investment, pitch decks and business plans, types of debt, grant funding, employment law, budgeting and forecasting, marketing plans and legal agreements in venture capital.

Amongst the speakers will be Baljinder Kuller, founding director of The Supply Register, whose company has received two rounds of investments since attending a previous workshop.

Baljinder said, “We’re a living, breathing example of the benefits of venture capital. Working with Midven we have access to industry experts in a wide range of fields. I’d encourage anyone who is looking to move their business to the next level to attend. There’s nothing like first-hand experience from people who have been through the process.”

Midven has more than 30 years of experience supporting growing businesses in the West Midlands. The company has invested more than £60 million into SMEs based throughout the region and has raised £200m co-investment into their portfolio. The workshop is funded by the Midlands Engine Investment Fund. gramme 2014-2020 and the European Investment Bank.