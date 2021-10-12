Helping firms decarbonise

Repowering the Black Country is a free online event taking place on Thursday, October 14 from 11am to 1pm, is free to attend.

Businesses can register at bcbf-2021.ticketleap.com/repowering-the-black-country/

The event will include the launch of a new interactive web platform, developed as part of the flagship Repowering the Black Country project, which will help Black Country businesses navigate decarbonisation and cut their energy bills. The virtual platform aims to support all Black Country businesses in profiting from industrial decarbonisation.

Speakers include Matthew Rhodes, project director of Repowering the Black Country, Nersi Salehi of Pro Enviro, Professor Jan Godsell Dean of Loughborough University and Richard Pyatt of CR Plus.

Mr Rhodes said: “The impact of decarbonisation on Black Country manufacturing businesses could be significant, and as part of the Black Country LEP we are working with partners nationally to ensure that the perspective of Black Country business is properly represented in these developments and they create opportunities for our region rather than adding costs.

“This free session, as part of the Black Country Business Festival is an opportunity for businesses to find out first hand how, through Repowering the Black Country, we can support business to understand the potential impact and opportunity that decarbonisation offers. We look forward to seeing businesses from across the Black Country at this event.”

The UK government has committed to the country having net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Decarbonisation of industry is key to achieving this goal.