Open day at new institute

By John Corser

An open day is being held on Saturday, October 16, at the new Black Country and Marches Institute of Technology in Dudley.

The event runs from 10am – 2pm at the Zoological Drive site.

To register to attend visit blackcountryandmarchesiot.ac.uk/events/open-day-october

The IoT delivers a wide range of higher level courses in manufacturing and engineering, medical engineering and healthcare and modern construction methodologies.

The £21.8 million scheme has been built for Dudley College of Technology in collaboration with partners including the University of Wolverhampton, University of Worcester, In-Comm Training Services Limited and Avensys UK.

By providing industry-led training that is designed by employers with clear career progression the institute will ensure young people and adults have the skills they need to build well-paid rewarding careers, while local businesses gain highly skilled and productive workers.

