Forresters hosts festival events

Forresters is taking part in the Black Country Business Festival where attorneys will be offering complimentary consultations on patents, trade marks and designs. Businesses can ask a range of questions about intellectual property such as protecting their business ideas, inventions and branding in a post-Brexit market, as well as their IP rights in relation to grant funding or research and development tax relief.

The online events are on October 5 and 12 with delegates able to book one-on-one 30 minute consultations between 10am and 4.30pm on both days.

One of the attorneys taking part in the event is Emma Johnson, a partner at Forresters, who said: “Our aim is to give each person an insight into how protecting their IP will help them stay ahead of their competitors and secure success for their business.

“We felt that the best way to do this was with one-on-one sessions, so that we can tailor-make the advice to each individual business. We are proud to work with some of the most innovative organisations in the Midlands, providing them with transparent, jargon-free advice on patents, trade marks, designs and copyright. Every year UK businesses spend around £20.7 billion on research and development. It is this investment that keeps so many businesses and organisations in the Midlands at the forefront of innovation. For most businesses, IP remains one of their most valuable assets, so it’s worth protecting. We are looking forward to speaking with a range of businesses, from start-ups to established companies, and helping them with their ideas, inventions, innovations and branding.”

Forresters has been working with businesses in the Midlands for more than 135 years.