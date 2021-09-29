Export advice drop-in event

Global trade will be discussed as the team of international trade advisors and export documentation experts at the Black Country Chamber of Commerce invite businesses to join them to talk all things export and customs whilst raising money for charity.

An export advice drop-in clinic is being held on Friday, October 8 from 9.30am at the Creative Industries Centre on the University of Wolverhampton Science Park as part of this year’s Black Country Business Festival running from Monday to October 15.

Businesses are being encouraged to pop in for coffee and cake and to meet the international trade team and export documentation team who will all be on hand to chat through and advise anyone wanting to discuss international trade, exporting and customs documentation.

The event will also be raising money for Parkinson’s UK, a charity close to the heart of the whole chamber team.

Free tickets can be booked at bcbf-2021.ticketleap.com/export-advice-drop-in-clinic/

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

