Business start-up event

The Black Country Chamber of Commerce's business start up experts are running the event at the Dudley Archives and Local History Centre in Tipton Road on Wednesday, October 6 from 10am to 12 noon.

There will be business advice and networking opportunities for new business owners.

The event will be hosted by business start-up experts Alison Trinder and Sarah Walker, who look after hundreds of business start-ups on behalf of the region’s longest running business support organisation.

There will also be an insight into the Black Country Chamber Start-Up Business Club.

Alison said, “If anyone is still in the idea phase of turning their hobby into a business, or they’ve been made redundant recently and want to be their own boss or have even started up and in those early stages of growing their new business and looking to raise their profile and make new connections, then we’d love them to come along.”

“There will be plenty of experts on hand who can offer support tailored to start-up businesses with everything from marketing and professional social media platforms to sales pipelines, branding and website design. We even have people on hand to talk payroll, accountancy, tax, business insurance, and legal advice.”