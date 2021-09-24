International trading advice at festival

NatWest and the team of Department of International Trade experts based in the Black Country are inviting businesses to join them in a webinar on Wednesday October 6 from 9.30am for an in-depth look into how the bank is supporting businesses to trade overseas.

Surinder Summan, director of corporate and commercial banking for the Black Country and Jatin Lealh, corporate trade director, from NatWest, will discuss everything exporters need to know to make their international trading safer.

Heather Crocker, an international trade adviser in the region, will also be on hand to advise how she, and the team of experts based at the Black Country Chamber of Commerce, are helping businesses to export their goods around the world.

Anne Lockett, export finance manager at UKEF, will also be on hand to provide information on export finance and give her guidance on the support available from Government.