International trading advice at festival

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

An event to help businesses find out about more about exporting is being held as part of the Black Country Business Festival.

NatWest and the team of Department of International Trade experts based in the Black Country are inviting businesses to join them in a webinar on Wednesday October 6 from 9.30am for an in-depth look into how the bank is supporting businesses to trade overseas.

Surinder Summan, director of corporate and commercial banking for the Black Country and Jatin Lealh, corporate trade director, from NatWest, will discuss everything exporters need to know to make their international trading safer.

Heather Crocker, an international trade adviser in the region, will also be on hand to advise how she, and the team of experts based at the Black Country Chamber of Commerce, are helping businesses to export their goods around the world.

Anne Lockett, export finance manager at UKEF, will also be on hand to provide information on export finance and give her guidance on the support available from Government.

For further details and to register visit register.gotowebinar.com/register/7189592601893593103

Business Events
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News