Menopause in the workplace event

Let’s Talk About the Menopause will discuss how some leading employers are already taking action, with menopause policies or guidance, and making the subject a more inclusive conversation by providing information, training and workplace adjustments.

The event, hosted by chamber chief executive Corin Crane, will take place on Thursday, October 7 from 11am.

He will be joined by chair of the women and equalities committee, Caroline Nokes MP, who will discuss the recently launched Menopause and the Workplace Inquiry.

Deborah Garlick from Menopause in the Workplace, a leading expert who has collaborated with Government ministers to set up an accreditation programme to help employers with training and education about menopause, is also taking part.

There will be a legal perspective for businesses from Lisa Kemp, associate director of employment and HR law at Thursfields Solicitors and Kerry Mitchell, from Wolverhampton based Paycare, who will discuss the wider impact of mental health in the workplace.

Sarah Thompson, press and PR officer for the chamber, said: “As an ageing population, more women of menopause age are in work than ever before, sadly far too many struggle through the menopause or even give up work and career ambitions with knock-on effects on workplace productivity, the gender pay gap and the gender pension gap.

“There needs to be greater education in this area for both men and women and more awareness and support within the workforce.

“Menopause isn’t something just women need to know about, everyone will experience it at some point – some first hand – others through relationships, whether that’s with a partner, family member, friend, colleague or employee.”