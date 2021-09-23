Benefits of recruiting reservists

How our Armed Forces Reservists Can Be Good for Business will run from 8am until 10.30am on Thursday, October 7 at the 159 Regiment Royal Logistics Corps' 237 Squadron base at Normandy House, Territorial Army Centre, Carters Green,West Bromwich.

The Black Country Chamber of Commerce's Armed Forces champion Sarah Walker, who heads up the Chamber Military Network and Unsung Hero initiatives, is inviting businesses to find out more about the covenant which allows companies to demonstrate support for the Armed Forces community.

Attendees will learn about the role of the Armed Forces Reserves and how their skills and qualifications can be transferred into business.

Captain Andy Johnstone willlexplain the the role of the Army Reserves' 159 Regiment.

He said: “We at 237 Squadron are proud of our local identity. Working in collaboration with employers is a priority for us and we look forward to welcoming many businesses on the day.”