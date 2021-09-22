Rebuilding Together webinar

By John Corser

A free webinar on rebuilding after the affects of the pandemic is being held for businesses in the Black Country.

The Black Country Local Enterprise Partnershp Growth Hub and Federation of Small Businesses Black Country have teamed up for Rebuilding Together on October 19 from 11am.

Registration is at eventbrite.co.uk/e/rebuilding-together-qa-featuring-bcgh-fsb-11-included-tickets-168398615793

The question-and-answer session will feature Karen Woolley, development manager at FSB West Midlands and Maddison Smith, programme manager at the BCLEP Growth Hub

Attendees will have exclusive access to a one-to-one session with a specialist on a topic of their choice, at a date to be confirmed after the event

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

