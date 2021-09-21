Webinar to help optimise GMB

The listing is important for a business with a physical location to help boost its presence locally.

MNA Digital specialise in website design, paid search, and search engine optimisation services.

Optimising GMB can increase a local search ranking, enable customers to find a business in Google Map listings and boost local customer interest.

As part of its Back to Business offer to support local businesses, MNA Digital is conducting free 30-minute webinars hosted by its expert team.

This webinar will take place on Wednesday, September 29 on Zoom and will offer the the opportunity to ask questions and advice at the end.

It will cover the basics of Google My Business, how to create and publish a listing, tips for boosting a business profile and how to monitor and review listing insights

All attendees will also be offered a discounted local SEO package at £149 – usually at £189 – for attending.