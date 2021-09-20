Learning event in business festival

The Platinum Peer group Experience on October 7 will form part of the fourth Black Country Business Festival.

The free event is being held at Wolverhampton Racecourse from 2pm.

Gail Arnold, head of premium membership at the Black Country Chamber of Commerce and business coach Bankie Williams have teamed up for the event.

Business leaders from across the region are being invited to take part to get a taste of working with a coach to analyse their strategy in a confidential peer-to-peer learning environment where fellow delegates act as a trusted board of advisors in a non-judgemental environment.