Wolverhampton: The Next Investment Destination is being held as a live and online event on Tuesday, September 28 at Grand Station from 8am to 9.45am.

Speakers include Matt Thurstan, director general an chief finance officer from MHCLG; Tim Johnson, chief executive at Wolverhampton Council; Hayleigh Lupino, finance director at Marston’s; Simon Underwood, chief executive at Elements Europe; Steve Parry, managing director of ION Developments; Ninder Johal, chairman of the Wolverhampton Towns Deal Board; Jamie Phillips, partner at Knight Frank and Bob Tattrie, managing partner at Trebor Developments .

Wolverhampton: The Next Visitor Destination is an online event on Wednesday, September 29 from 12.30pm. Speakers include Councillor Ian Brookfield, leader of Wolverhampton Council; Neil Rami from West Midlands Growth Company; Erica Love, director of Culture Central, Vicky Price, associate director at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre and Colin Chapple, chief operating officer at AEG Presents.

Real Businesses Talking Business is another online event on Thursday, September 30 at 8am featuring Wolverhampton’s Economic Growth Board members and Wolverhampton business champions.

The business week runs from September 27 to October 1.