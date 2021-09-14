Chamber business expo returns

It is taking place at the Three Counties Showground and offers networking and a spotlight for businesses to promote their brand.

Attendance is completely free with attendees just needing to pre-register their attendance.

There will be more than 120 exhibitors as well as guest speakers, informative seminars and a dedicated networking zone, sponsored by Worcestershire Growth Hub

Sharon Smith, chamber chief executive, said: “The business expo is always one of our most popular events during the year, with this year set to be the most anticipated yet.

“Whilst virtual events and exhibitions have provided a unique opportunity during the toughest periods of the pandemic, building face-to-face relationships is still an important part of business, and exhibitions provide an ideal opportunity to do this.

“The return of this year’s business expo will help local businesses spotlight their brand and gain new leads and connections. Along with the exciting programme of seminars and speakers on offer, exhibiting and also attending the Business Expo will provide businesses with a platform to continue recovering and thriving.”