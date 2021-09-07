Robot demonstration at Factory of the Future event

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished: Last Updated:

Robots will be handing out drinks at a Factory of the Future event in Oldbury.

Black Country House
Black Country House

Accountancy firm Crowe is hosting the event at its Midlands office in Black Country House, Rounds Green Road, on Thursday, September 9 from 4pm to 6.30pm.

Tim Warrington of Bots.co.uk is providing the robots for the event and also putting on a robotic arm demonstration.

There will also be a panel discussion with guests including Martin Dudley, chairman of Dudley-based foundry group Thomas Dudley, and networking opportunities.

Jonathan Dudley, Midlands managing partner of Crowe, is hosting the event which is aimed at small and medium-sized businesses from across the region.

Business Events
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News