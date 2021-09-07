Black Country House

Accountancy firm Crowe is hosting the event at its Midlands office in Black Country House, Rounds Green Road, on Thursday, September 9 from 4pm to 6.30pm.

Tim Warrington of Bots.co.uk is providing the robots for the event and also putting on a robotic arm demonstration.

There will also be a panel discussion with guests including Martin Dudley, chairman of Dudley-based foundry group Thomas Dudley, and networking opportunities.