Business festival events open for booking

The festival programme opens on October 4 with a launch event at the Resonance Education music school at The Waterfront, Brierley Hill, on October 4.

Over the following 11 days there will be 77 events with 34 being held live in person.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the festival to go online last year after it was postponed from May to October.

This year will see 38 online events and some will be a hybrid mix of in person and digital.

Alister de Ternant, managing director of Associate Events which is putting on the festival for the Black Country Chamber of Commerce said the festival would be a "good mix" of diverse events reflecting a range of Black Country businesses.

Among the areas covered by the events will be innovation, business growth, regeneration and the skills gap.

Some of the events will be addressing the issue of reducing carbon emissions.

Live events will include factory tours, a business conference in Wolverhampton and a tour and talk at the Black Couyntry living Museum in Dudley.

All events are now open for booking on the festival website at blackcountrybusinessfestival.com