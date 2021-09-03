New cyber security event

By John Corser

Events business the Nineteen Group has announced the launch of the new National Cyber Security Show which will take place from September 7 to 9 at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre.

It is aimed at helping small and medium-sized businesses gain a better understanding of the current security threats they face.

Kidderminster-based CyberGuard Technologies is a founding partner in the show.

The firm will be offering free cyber security posture checks on its stand, while its technical director Paul Colwell will be speaking in the Cyber Security Solutions Theatre in a session called 'Dealing with the apocalypse'. It takes place on September 7 at 11.30 am.

He said: “It’s never been a better time to protect a business or organisation from hackers. With more of us adopting a new hybrid-working approach, many organisations have never been more vulnerable. The event promises to offer tips, case studies and educate visitors about the complex cyber crime sector. We recommend any business owners, IT or security teams to come along.”

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton.

