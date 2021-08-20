Exhibition is set to return

The event is the showpiece of the chamber’s networking calendar and aims to create a platform for anyone who wants to promote their business and network in the local business community.

Chris Plant, director at Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce, said: “Businesses have fought hard to survive the pandemic, and now is the time to seek new connections and opportunities to allow businesses of Staffordshire to flourish once again. Staffordshire is spectacularly successful at breeding and encouraging new, small, exciting firms full of dynamism and promise. There is no shortage of enterprise in this county but there is a shortage of shouting about it. So full marks to everyone who is planning to exhibit or attend our exhibition.”