The 2021 BCBF is taking place from October 4 to 15 and between 50 and 100 events are expected to form part of the programme, covering a wide range of topics and themes from inclusivity and innovation to business growth and regeneration.

Events can be digital, physical or hybrid and the Festival is anticipated to put the strengths of the region in the spotlight on a national level.

To be part of the festival, businesses need to apply to run an event and already, the programme is starting to fill up.

Sustainability West Midlands is running an hard hitting event on the net zero carbon pledge. The aim is to encourage businesses to demonstrate their commitment to carbon reduction and learn what steps to take to become net zero.

The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise will also be sharing how achieving an award can bring many benefits to a business.

Martin Dudley, chief executive of Dudley-based Thomas Dudley Group, said “There are lots of new and exciting opportunities coming up for the Black Country, so it is essential that businesses are prepared for these.

"The BCBF is a great opportunity for businesses to learn, adapt and grow so that they can take full advantage of all opportunities that come their way.

"Hosting an event in the festival helps the whole business community to grow and collaborate, which ultimately attracts more businesses and investment to the region and helps the economy to thrive.”

Applications are already open and can be submitted through the website: www.blackcountrybusinessfestival.com/eventapplications

The application process is very simple and involves filling out a short application form on the website, which only takes a few minutes to complete

To help further, festival organisers, Associate Events, recently hosted a webinar about running an event and how to apply. A recording is also available on the website www.blackcountrybusinessfestival.com to watch.

Tickets for all events they will be live on the festival website from mid-August.