Awards night to return

Preparations are in place to celebrate the best in business and the community at a black tie dinner event on October 1 at Wolverhampton Racecourse.

Organiser Ninder Johal, past president of the Black Country Chamber of Commerce and past board member of the Black Country LEP and CEO of production company, Nachural, said: "It really has been a testing time for all businesses and particularly those in the events and hospitality markets.

"With the UK economy set to grow by 7.2 per cent for the remainder of 2021 and an accompanying drop in infections around the coronavirus, we can thankfully look forward to some sort of normality. With the news around the Towns Fund being spread across the Black Country, we can also look forward to improved infrastructure both digital and physical and a greater level of regeneration in the region.

"There is still uncertainty around the end of Furlough in September but there is certainly greater level of optimism amongst consumers and business. The economy both national and local still has long term challenges both in terms of levelling up, skills development and inclusive economic growth.

"It is against this backdrop, that we look forward to welcoming businesses to our annual dinner and awards on October 1. This event normally takes place in June but for obvious reasons we had to delay because of the uncertainty around the virus and government guidance.

"There is huge demand for tickets and despite the testing 18 months, we can look forward to celebrating what is great about this region."

The awards seek to celebrate and highlight the ever-increasing importance of the business community and its great contribution to the local, regional, and national economy. The profile of the awards had been increasing year on year before the shutdown, but we are expecting a huge and controlled attendance.”

Businesses are invited to enter before the deadline of August 22.

Award categories include start-up, small business, entrepreneur of the year, community excellence, Regeneration, International Trade/Enterprise, businesswoman of the year and customer service.

There will also be an award for promoting apprenticeship.

Sponsors for the event include: FBC Manby Bowdler Solicitors, Fluoro Tech, Vision Print, Wolverhampton University, Cobra Beer, Kings Estates, Ace Décor, Gloss, Elonex, Sanify, Hollywood Monster, The Business Influencer Magazine, and Mercedes Benz.

For further information please contactNachural on 0121 526 3141 or e--mail ninder.johal@nachural.co.uk