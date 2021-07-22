Transport forum for Staffordshire businesses

The free event runs from 9am and involves a discussion on developing chamber policy on transport issues
All chamber members are welcome to join in and can book a place at https://staffordshirechambers.co.uk/product/transport-forum-2/
Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce has its quarterly transport forum taking place on July 27.
The free event runs from 9am and involves a discussion on developing chamber policy on transport issues
All chamber members are welcome to join in and can book a place at https://staffordshirechambers.co.uk/product/transport-forum-2/