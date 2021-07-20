Chamber resumes mini expos

It is the chamber's first mini business exhibition of 2021, following a year of Government restrictions.

It is inviting Black Country businesses to join in to network and promote their products and services.

The two-hour expo is free to attend for visiting delegates, with some exhibition space still remaining at £25 plus VAT per space for members.

It is hoped that the event, which will attract dozens of businesses looking to work alongside the chamber members, patrons and commercial providers.

The chamber team will also be on hand to offer advice and support.

To reserve a spot contact Alex Bamford on 07976 902118 or email alexbamford@blackcountrychamber.co.uk

Businesses will have an hour to set up from 9am with doors opening at 10am.