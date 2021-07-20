Chamber resumes mini expos

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

The Black Country Chamber of Commerce has announced that its first face-to-face mini expo will take place on July 27 at the Mercure Birmingham West Hotel in West Bromwich.

It is the chamber's first mini business exhibition of 2021, following a year of Government restrictions.

It is inviting Black Country businesses to join in to network and promote their products and services.

The two-hour expo is free to attend for visiting delegates, with some exhibition space still remaining at £25 plus VAT per space for members.

It is hoped that the event, which will attract dozens of businesses looking to work alongside the chamber members, patrons and commercial providers.

The chamber team will also be on hand to offer advice and support.

To reserve a spot contact Alex Bamford on 07976 902118 or email alexbamford@blackcountrychamber.co.uk

Businesses will have an hour to set up from 9am with doors opening at 10am.

The hotel is at Europa Avenue, Birmingham Road.

Business Events
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News