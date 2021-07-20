Business awards entries invited

Award categories cover brand new start-up businesses to large established ones and there are also awards for individual employees who have excelled in the workplace and the overall winner from the 15 categories will take home the business of the year award sponsored by HSBC.

Sara Williams, chief executive of Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce, said: “It has been such an extraordinary year in which Staffordshire businesses; charities and education providers have done extraordinary things.

“The Staffordshire Chambers Business Awards are an opportunity to highlight the achievements of your organisation and the fantastic people who work for you.

“The quality of entries last year was extremely high, and I would expect the same again, if not even higher this year. I do not think many people predicted we would still be so adversely affected by Covid in the second half of 2021 but that is where we are, and Staffordshire businesses have been up to the challenge to work through these tough conditions.

“The awards celebrate positive news and mutual support and we couldn’t stage the competition without the generosity of our sponsors and judges, who I personally thank for their support.”

Entries close on September 24 and are open to any business based in Staffordshire. Shortlisted entrants will be notified following the judging and a special gala award event will take place on November 18.

Hosts on the evening will be Heart FM’s Ed James and Kate Beardmore from Synectic Solutions and the event will be live streamed for those unable to make it in person.