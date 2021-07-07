Companies urged to sign up for charity golf day

Towards the end of last year, Shaun Ford, sales director at Oldbury-based company Alutrade, passed away. He had worked at Alutrade since 1987 and was held in extremely high esteem within the metal recycling industry.

Alutrade wanted to do something in his memory and raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support, who helped Shaun.

They golf day is being run with Walsall-based Tandom Metallurgical (Midlands) on Monday, September 13.

Organised by the Non Ferrous Club, the fundraiser is taking place at Handsworth Golf Club from 1pm. Teams of four players are invited to sign up, as well as individual players.

The event, which will cover 18 holes with a shotgun start, will begin with bacon sandwiches and refreshments on arrival. In the evening, a meal and presentation will take place and prizes will be awarded for first, second and third-placed teams, as well as nearest to the pin and longest drive.

Edward George, commercial manager at Alutrade, said: “Shaun was a key member of our company for so long and is truly missed by us all. We wanted to do something to honour his memory and also say ‘thank you’ to Macmillian Cancer Support for all of their help.

“We’re currently looking for as many teams as possible, ideally 20, to take part in the golf day and help raise plenty of money for an extremely good cause.”