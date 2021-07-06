Help on holding a festival event

How to Host an Amazing Event is being run as an online event from 3pm to find out more about hosting a digital, physical or hybrid event in the 2021 festival from October 4 to 15.
The workshop is free to attend by registering at https://bcbf-2021.ticketleap.com/bcbf-2021---how-to-host-an-event/
It will cover aspects such as how to run a digital event, what type of events might work well in the festival and the five new themes.
There will be plenty of opportunities to ask questions and also the option to arrange a one-on-one session with a member of the BCBF team.