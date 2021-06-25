Business help needed for literacy push

The aim is to ensure lower levels of literacy do not hinder future economic growth.

Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce with the National Literacy Trust and Stoke Reads are launching the Staffordshire Business Pledge for Literacy.

The chambers have been working with Stoke Reads to combat low levels of literacy. It inspires families across the city to read together and helps parents to support their children’s literacy skills.

Sara Williams, chief executive of Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce said: “Business can make a real difference in improving the levels of literacy of children and adults across Staffordshire, and the Staffordshire Business Pledge for Literacy will celebrate what has been achieved so far as well as raising awareness of activities and support that more businesses can get involved in.”

The chambers and the National Literacy Trust are holding a short one hour online event on July 15 to launch, the Staffordshire Business Pledge for Literacy. It is a chance for businesses to find out about the pledge and what they can do to tackle low levels of literacy across Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire.