Virtual Insight Day for law students

The detailed event, organised by the West Midlands law firm’s junior lawyer committee, will involve a range of talks, tips and practical advice on applications and interviews, and will run via Zoom from 9am to 4pm on Tuesday, July 6.

Michelle O’Hara, managing director at Thursfields, said: “We are inviting law students to join us for a day to gain an insight into the practical reality of a career in law.

“Our lawyers will explain why they enjoy their particular area of law. We will also showcase the breadth of skills needed to be a good lawyer.

“Technical abilities, problem solving skills, being an attentive listener as well as an articulate communicator… these are just some of the skills that we will explore.

“The law students will also have the opportunity to quiz discipline experts about their experiences in the legal profession to help inform the students’ career choices.”

Mayuri Patel, a trainee solicitor who chairs the junior lawyer committee at Thursfields, said: “We’ve drawn on our own experience of what we needed to know when we were students to create a day that will be really useful for those wanting to enter the legal sector.”