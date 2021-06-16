Employer in Every Classroom event

Employer in Every Classroom – Step up and Stand Out with Walsall College is on June 24 from 11am.

It will look at how to ensure the right people, with the right skills, are readily available for businesses.

The college is encouraging local businesses to get involved and play a positive role in shaping curriculum and supporting work placements.

Places can be booked at https://www.blackcountrychamber.co.uk/events/24062021/employer-in-every-classroom-%E2%80%93-step-up-and-stand-out-with-walsall-college/