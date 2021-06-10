Building business online event

By John Corser

West Midlands Growth Hubs has a free online event on June 29 at 12 noon.

Strength in Numbers: Build your business through collaboration will concentrate on encouraging business leaders to jojn forces.

It will cover the WMGH free business programme Peer Networks which helps small and medium-sized businesses to grow their business connections, find new ideas and gain a fresh perspective.

Speakers include Piers Linney, the entrepreneur and start-up and scale-up business expert, a former Dragon on the BBC's Dragon’s Den and Camilla Ainsworth, a business consultant and former contestant on The Apprentice.

To book a place visit https://www.wmgrowthhubs.co.uk/events/strength-in-numbers-build-your-business-through-collaboration

