Building business online event

Strength in Numbers: Build your business through collaboration will concentrate on encouraging business leaders to jojn forces.
It will cover the WMGH free business programme Peer Networks which helps small and medium-sized businesses to grow their business connections, find new ideas and gain a fresh perspective.
Speakers include Piers Linney, the entrepreneur and start-up and scale-up business expert, a former Dragon on the BBC's Dragon’s Den and Camilla Ainsworth, a business consultant and former contestant on The Apprentice.
To book a place visit https://www.wmgrowthhubs.co.uk/events/strength-in-numbers-build-your-business-through-collaboration