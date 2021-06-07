Housing summit will take place online

Speakers from Cundall, Barratt Developments, Stewart Milne Group and the Welsh government will present at Constructing Excellence Midlands Housing Summit, organised by Constructing Excellence Midlands, on June 23.

The summit’s keynote presentation will be delivered by Colette McCann, Birmingham City Council’s head of housing development, who will detail the city’s 2040 plan for affordable housing, as well as introducing how attendees can get themselves involved in the programme.

Also leading the lineup is Cundall’s Richard Twinn, who will detail how Future Homes Standards will affect those involved in the provision of housing going forward.

The event gives attendees a chance to get further insight into some of the key issues facing the industry, such as the Future Homes Standard, carbon net zero and the growing role of modern methods of construction and modular homes.

Andrew Carpenter, chief executive of CE Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to have secured such a stellar lineup for this year’s Housing Summit, which promises to provide a real insight into how both the public and private sector are working to tackle the UK’s housing crisis."

Colette McCann, acting assistant director housing development at Birmingham City Council said: “CE Midlands provides a unique opportunity and platform that brings together a wide range of members within the construction industry.

“I am very much looking forward to attending the CE Midlands Housing Summit to discuss innovative ideas and solutions to the challenges our sector faces, particularly in the delivery of affordable housing.”