Over the past six months, businesses and employees across Walsall have been sharing their views on workplace diversity and the conference will see the chamber share the insights and findings of the research project carried out by the University of Wolverhampton.

Walsall for All, the Department for Work and Pensions and the chamber have worked closely on the project and are inviting businesses, and their employees, to join them at the virtual conference which is free to attend.

There will be a range of speakers who will discuss and explore the tools and techniques which promote and encourage an inclusive working environment.

The conference, which runs from 9.15am to 1.30pm, will be the first place to hear many of the recent local trends and analysis into workplace demographics and inclusion practices since the Covid-19 emergency began and the increased demand from customers, employees and stakeholders on businesses to do more.

To book a place visit https://www.blackcountrychamber.co.uk/events/15062021/walsall-workplace-diversity-conference/