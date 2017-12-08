Menu

Employers needed for show

By John Corser | Business Events | Published: 2017-12-08

Walsall Adult and Community College is looking for employers and organisations to book a free stand at its STEM Skills and Job Show.

The show takes place on January 23 from 10am to 4pm and is intended to showcase and celebrate the range of science, technology, engineering and mathematics career opportunities that are available throughout the region.

Businesses interested in taking part should email Kiran Badyal, the organiser of the event, at badyalk@wacc.ac.uk

