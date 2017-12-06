Menu

Gig economy seminar

By John Corser

Law firm Thursfields is holding a free employment law and HR seminar on January 18 at its Halesowen office.

The Gig Economy – What it means for your business will look at recent decisions affecting employment status and debate the direction of travel for worker protection in 2018.

It is being run by the firm's employment law team from 8.30am and 10am and is aimed at HR managers and directors, owner managers and chief executives.

